Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Investors Title by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Investors Title by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Title by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Investors Title by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.0 %

ITIC stock opened at $228.05 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $146.41 and a 52 week high of $290.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $14.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $57.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.36%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

