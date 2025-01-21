Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 285.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

