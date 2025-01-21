JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

