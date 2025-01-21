Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,292 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,734,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,722,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,398,004,000 after purchasing an additional 520,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,239,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,470,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,617,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
