Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 38,668 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,668 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.