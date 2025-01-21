Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,753,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,493,000 after buying an additional 1,513,640 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,823,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,271,000 after purchasing an additional 342,800 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 139.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,231,000 after purchasing an additional 854,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,380,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,283,000 after purchasing an additional 196,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 20,215.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 994,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 989,536 shares during the last quarter.

EDU opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

