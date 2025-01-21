Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,233 Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $144.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $40,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,866.78. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $57,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,176,692.96. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,523 shares of company stock valued at $657,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

