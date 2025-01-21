Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 12,068 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,395 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 46,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 58,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

