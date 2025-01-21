Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $540,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $202.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $184.29 and a one year high of $299.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

