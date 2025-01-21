Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVE opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

