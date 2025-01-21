Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IVE opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.