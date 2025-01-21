Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $522,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAC. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $189.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $139.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $3.7626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

