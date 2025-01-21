Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $946,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

