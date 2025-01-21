Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.62. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

