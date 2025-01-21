Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 384.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BRKL opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

