Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,996 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,271,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,235,000 after acquiring an additional 615,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

