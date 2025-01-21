Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,309.12. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $112.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

