JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $41,444.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,202.28. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $111.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

