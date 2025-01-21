Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 314.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

