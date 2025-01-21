Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 238.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Blink Charging Price Performance

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.61. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

