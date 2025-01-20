Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

