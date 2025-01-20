Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 137,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 52,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

