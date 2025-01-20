Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 32,975 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 177.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $50.99 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.