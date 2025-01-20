Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $260.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

