JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after buying an additional 302,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $259.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $260.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.41. The company has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.