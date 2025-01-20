Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 137,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 52,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

