Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.17 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

