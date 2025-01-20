Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 111,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Chakana Copper Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Chakana Copper

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.