CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 280,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
CardioComm Solutions Stock Up 33.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
About CardioComm Solutions
CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.
