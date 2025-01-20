Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 540,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.