Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 2,736,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,043,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
