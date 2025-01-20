IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Trading Down 58.2% – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 58.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.67 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.72). Approximately 9,236,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 876% from the average daily volume of 946,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IGR

IG Design Group Stock Performance

IG Design Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.79 million, a P/E ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.