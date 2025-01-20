Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 540,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.