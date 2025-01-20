Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 540,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
