CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 280,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

