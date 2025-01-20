Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 540,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

