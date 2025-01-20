Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

