Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 110,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 22.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. Also, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,500 shares of company stock worth $129,248. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

