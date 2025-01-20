Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) dropped 22.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 110,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$95,850.00. Also, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 494,500 shares of company stock worth $129,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.