Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $106,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,104,000 after acquiring an additional 198,142 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

