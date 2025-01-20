Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 597,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sirios Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

