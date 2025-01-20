CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 280,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 66,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.15.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

