ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 27.6% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 8,992,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 23,308,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 27.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.69.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
