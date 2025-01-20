Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,736,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,043,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
