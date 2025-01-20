Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 597,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 289,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sirios Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.82.
About Sirios Resources
Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.
