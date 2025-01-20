Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. FMR LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,892 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

