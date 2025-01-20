Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $3.25 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

