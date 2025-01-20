20,218 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $111.87.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. The trade was a 37.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,889. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

