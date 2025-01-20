Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $201.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

