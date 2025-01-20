Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 1,064 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $218,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 44,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.