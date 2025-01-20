Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,340.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,277.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,032.43 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

